Whips, robocop out to keep people off streets

More than 3.9 billion people around the world, or half of the global population, are under stay-home guidelines as countries impose unprecedented measures to counter the deadly spread of the coronavirus.

Some governments have resorted to drastic, even violent, measures to keep their people indoors, while others are shrugging off the threat of the disease. Here is what some countries are - or are not - doing to keep people off the streets.

ENFORCED WITH VIOLENCE

In South Africa, soldiers force violators of a coronavirus lockdown to do push-ups and roll on the floor as punishment. Rubber bullets, tear gas and whips have also been used to maintain social distancing and to discipline those found outdoors without valid reasons.

Caught on camera and circulated online, such acts have added to a string of videos purporting to show violence by security forces enforcing curfew and confinement in the country.

"It seems to be the only way in which the authorities know how to deal with the populace, through violence and humiliation," said Ms Shenilla Mohamed, Amnesty International's executive director for South Africa.

The country, which has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 27, has seen more than 1,500 cases and nine deaths.

SORTED BY GENDER

Panama is separating its citizens by gender in a stringent effort to stem the spread of the virus. Under the strict restrictions, men and women can leave their homes for only two hours at a time, and on different days.

Men are allowed into supermarkets and pharmacies on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while women can go on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No one is allowed outside on Sundays. The measure, which started last Wednesday, will last 15 days.

Panama has reported more than 1,600 cases and 41 deaths.

THREE'S A CROWD

In Australia, public gatherings have been capped at just two people, with violators threatened with jail or fines.

New South Wales and Victoria will fine people between A$1,000 (S$862) and A$1,600 for flouting the rules. Violators also face six months' jail in New South Wales. In Tasmania, residents are also banned from alternating between their main home and any second home.

Officials said the rate of new infections has slowed under its rules. Australia has recorded more than 5,500 cases and 30 deaths.

ROBOCOP DEPLOYED

Tunisia's Interior Ministry has deployed a police robot to patrol the streets of the capital and enforce a lockdown imposed last month.

Known as PGuard, the remotely operated "robocop" is equipped with infrared and thermal imaging cameras and a sound and light alarm system. The PGuard calls out to suspected violators of the lockdown: "What are you doing? Show me your ID. You don't know there's a lockdown?"

Tunisia has been under night-time curfew since March 17. In the country, 18 people have died from the coronavirus and 495 have been infected.

'JUST A LITTLE FLU

'Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has compared the coronavirus to a "little flu", and rejected movement restriction measures such as closing businesses and schools.

Despite warnings from the World Health Organisation and his own Health Ministry about the potential consequences if the virus is allowed to spread unrestrained, Mr Bolsonaro has stuck to his guns. He has spoken of fighting the pandemic with "vertical isolation": confining those at highest risk and letting the rest of society get on with life.

Brazil is the hardest-hit country in Latin America, with more than 9,200 cases and 365 deaths.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE