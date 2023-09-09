While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 9

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

US President Joe Biden was welcomed warmly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ahead of a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, but journalists were blocked from covering the key meeting.

Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G-20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely.

The incident comes after protracted negotiations were needed before Indian officials agreed to Mr Modi taking one question from US reporters at a press briefing when he made a state visit to Washington in June – the Indian leader rarely if ever takes questions from foreign media.

The White House “pool” of journalists accompanying Mr Biden usually attends the start of face-to-face meetings such as Friday’s, hearing preliminary statements, taking a few photographs – and asking some questions.

