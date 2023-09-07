While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 7

Blinken hails Kyiv’s pushback against Russia

Ukraine has made important progress in its counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, during a visit overshadowed by a Russian attack that killed at least 17 people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, which hit a crowded market in the city of Kostiantynivka, close to the battlefield.He said a child was among the dead, and officials said at least 32 people were hurt.

“This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” Mr Zelensky said, describing it as a deliberate attack on a “peaceful city”.

Mr Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, announced a new package of US wartime assistance worth more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), including support for Ukraine’s air defences.

