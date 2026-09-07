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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 7, 2026

People reacting to exit polls during the far-right Alternative for Germany election party following Saxony-Anhalt state election, in Magdeburg, Germany.

Germany’s far-right AfD wins key Saxony-Anhalt election by landslide

Germany’s far-right AfD won a landslide victory in a key regional election on Sept 6 in the ex-communist east, a result seen as a stinging rebuke for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, but looked set to miss out on an absolute majority to govern alone.

“We have made history today,” said a jubilant Ulrich Siegmund, the 35-year-old lead candidate of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party in Saxony-Anhalt state, as the vote count continued.

The AfD won 44 per cent, more than doubling its support, and far ahead of the around 18 per cent for the centre-right CDU of Merz, according to projections by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

The CDU’s state premier Sven Schulze called the outcome “a severe blow” but will stay on as caretaker leader during what could be a long and painful process toward a new state government.

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Amazon cargo plane overshoots runway at Miami airport, killing five

PHOTO: REUTERS

An Amazon cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport and burst into flames on Sept 6, killing at least five people and shutting down the airport’s runways.

The Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air as Prime Air Flight 7598, overshot the runway around 2pm after arriving from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane struck multiple vehicles near the airport and emergency units were assessing patients, according to a post on X from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which reported heavy flames and smoke when it responded to the incident.

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Zelensky in fresh talks with US envoys

PHOTO: AFP

Washington’s envoys have brought new proposals on ending the war with Russia to Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting them again in a trio format, a senior Ukrainian presidential official told AFP on Sept 6.

The new talks came after Zelensky said “at the moment”, the war with Russia looked likely to continue into winter, following initial talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

But the senior presidential official told AFP: “It’s not the same as it was before. This one now is more effective. They’re still talking. This is actually the most important part.”

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Iran says it will declare ‘prohibited zone’ near Hormuz Strait in coming days

PHOTO: AFP

Iran’s top security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Sept 6 said his country would establish a “prohibited zone” near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

“In the coming days, a prohibited zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz. This zone will start from the US Navy’s blockade line and include areas of the Persian Gulf. Any ship entering this new zone will be placed on the sanctions list” of Iran, Rezaei told the state TV.

Iran’s top negotiator on Sept 6 threatened a more forceful response to any further US attacks after Tehran targeted American warships in their latest round of clashes.

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Arsenal deliver statement fightback to end Chelsea’s flying start

PHOTO: REUTERS

Arsenal delivered an emphatic response to Chelsea’s emergence as potential Premier League title contenders with a 2-1 win that ended their rivals’ unbeaten start on Sept 6.

Mikel Arteta’s side trailed to Morgan Rogers’ second-minute goal in a pulsating London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

But the champions showed why they are firm favourites to retain the title with a blistering response to that early setback.

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