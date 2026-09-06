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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6, 2026

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Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shaking hands with Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff looks on, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept 5.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) shaking hands with Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff looks on, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept 5.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Putin tells US envoys situation in Ukraine is ‘difficult’

Russian President Vladimir Putin met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Sept 5, telling them at the start of the talks that the situation in Ukraine is “difficult”.

Putin praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine.

Trump suggested on Sept 4 that the US had a fresh proposal aimed at ending the war. He did not elaborate.

Russian state media said the talks lasted about three hours, and published video of the American motorcade leaving the Kremlin. There was no immediate comment from either side.

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US military strikes oil tankers as Iran vows tougher reprisals

The United States said it destroyed three Iranian oil tankers on Sept 5 in response to attempted missile attacks on naval vessels, prompting Iran’s military to warn of tougher reprisals if the strikes continued.

The latest round of clashes, which began with US raids last week, comes with both sides deadlocked in the six-month war as Iran maintains its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington presses its counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

In addition to the renewed military action, Washington is seeking to choke Iran’s economy, announcing sanctions on entities with financial links to the Islamic republic in a bid to further isolate it and force it into submission.

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Algerian boy trapped in well for days found dead

A member of Algeria's Civil Protection looks on as a digger excavates alongside a well in an attempt to rescue a 10-year-old boy who fell into it in Brezina, El Bayadh Province, on September 5, 2026. Algerian rescuers were still trying on September 5 to locate a 10-year-old boy identified by the authorities as being named Ayoub, who fell into an 80-metre-deep well, about 550 km south of Algiers, the Civil Protection service said. (Photo by AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

Rescuers in Algeria on Sept 5 recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy who was trapped inside a well for four days, civil protection authorities said.

Efforts to rescue the boy, whom authorities identified only by his first name, Ayoub, had drawn widespread attention across the country, and social media was awash with calls to save him.

On the evening of Sept 5, however, the civil protection announced that “the child was found and recovered dead”.

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Fernandez impresses on debut for Manchester City

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Coventry City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 5, 2026 Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez shoots at goal REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester City’s post-Rodri era is still in its infancy, but Enzo Fernandez offered a tantalising glimpse of the future on Sept 5 when the Argentine marked his surprise debut by helping to fire City to a 1-0 Premier League win over Coventry City.

Fernandez, signed from Chelsea on transfer deadline day for a British record-equalling £125 million (S$214 million), was not expecting to start until Nico O’Reilly suffered a back problem during the warm-up.

Thrown into the lineup at the last minute, the Argentina midfielder responded with a composed and influential display that underlined why City moved quickly to secure his signature.

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Oasis bring swagger to Venice Film Festival

epa13214119 (L-R) Liam and Noel Gallagher of the rock band Oasis pose for the photocall of 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger' at the 83rd annual Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2026. The movie is presented out of the competition at the festival running from 02 to 12 September 2026. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

PHOTO: EPA

Liam Gallagher pumped his fist in the air and his brother Noel flashed a victory sign as the Oasis rock stars arrived by water taxi at the Venice Film Festival on Sept 5 ahead of a documentary chronicling their blockbuster reunion tour.

Asked by a Reuters reporter how it felt to be in Venice, Liam replied: “Biblical man, biblical.”

Noel opted for a more Italian response: “Bellissimo.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.