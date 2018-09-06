While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6

Eleven aboard Dubai flight hospitalised in New York after falling ill

Eleven people aboard an Emirates airline flight from Dubai were taken to New York hospitals with a mystery ailment after scores of passengers and crew complained of feeling sick during the 14-hour overnight trip from the Middle East.

The type of illness was not immediately confirmed, but the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that symptoms included fever, coughing and fever.

The airliner, with at least 521 passengers, landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport at around 9am EDT (9pm Singapore time) and was surrounded by dozens of ambulances and other emergency vehicles as anxious passengers waited to be evaluated by health officials.

The airline and the New York City mayor’s office said 19 people were confirmed ill.

READ MORE HERE

Houses engulfed in landslide after powerful quake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Aerial video shows a landslide burying homes in Hokkaido after a strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the northern Japan island 🎥: @nhk_news pic.twitter.com/pEXYLxnQ5m — BuzzFeed Storm (@BuzzFeedStorm) September 5, 2018

A powerful earthquake on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido caused a landslide that engulfed houses early on Thursday, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas.

A landslide along a long ridge in the rural town of Atsumi could be seen in aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK. Some 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries, one of them serious, it said.

There were widespread power outages and blocked roads, NHK said, but no early reports of deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

US President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday having discussed wanting to kill Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, a key claim in a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.

"That was never even contemplated," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met with the emir of Kuwait.

In his new book Fear: Trump In The White House, Woodward recounts that the president told Defence Secretary Jim Mattis that he wanted to have Assad killed after he carried out a chemical attack on civilians in April 2017.

READ MORE HERE

'Effortlessly chic' Meghan Markle named People's best dressed woman

Meghan Markle was named the best dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine in a rare accolade for royalty by the celebrity publication.

Markle, 37, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain's Prince Harry in May, topped People's annual list ahead of Hollywood actresses including Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and reality star Kim Kardashian.

California-born Markle, the former star of the TV show Suits, has featured prominently in magazines and newspapers since her engagement to Harry in November 2017. Their wedding was watched by millions around the world.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Osaka first Japanese woman in 22 years to reach US Open semis

Naomi Osaka enjoyed a comfortable 6-1 6-1 win over Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko at the US Open to become the first Japanese woman in 22 years to reach the semi-final stage of a Grand Slam.

The 20th-seeded Osaka, a rising talent who won her first career title in March at Indian Wells, used a lethal ground game and solid serving to overwhelm a fatigued Tsurenko, who laboured in stifling conditions on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Osaka, the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Kimiko Date at Wimbledon in 1996, broke Tsurenko five times during a match that only lasted 57 minutes.

READ MORE HERE