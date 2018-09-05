While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 5

Damning Bob Woodward book depicts 'crazytown' Trump White House

The White House under President Donald Trump is mired in a perpetual "nervous breakdown" with staff constantly seeking to control a leader whose anger and paranoia can paralyse operations for days, according to a new book by Bob Woodward.

The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book by the veteran chronicler of modern presidents, reported on Tuesday that Woodward describes Trump manically pressing his staff for actions that could lead to major conflict - leaving them little choice but to disregard his orders.

In one anecdote, Trump questioned his National Security Council on Jan 19 about why the United States maintained a costly presence on the Korean peninsula.

"We're doing this in order to prevent World War III," Defence Secretary Jim Mattis felt it necessary to inform him.

Amazon joins Apple in climb to US$1 trillion market value

Amazon.com shares rose as much as 1.9 per cent, pushing the company briefly beyond a market value of US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion), a milestone Apple reached last month.

It is a historic accomplishment for chief executive officer Jeff Bezos, who founded the company in his Seattle garage in 1994 as a small online book seller. Now Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person, running a diversified global enterprise with more than US$200 billion in annual sales and more than 575,000 employees.

While Amazon has come a long way from its humble beginnings, things moved fast particularly in the past few years. The shares have more than tripled since 2015, reaching a high of US$2,050.50 Tuesday.

Miss England contestant Sara Iftekhar in hijab first

A Miss England contestant is set to wear a hijab in the finals on Tuesday, in a first for the organisation.

Sara Iftekhar, a law student, is among 50 competitors for the Miss England crown and hopes to become the first Muslim winner.

"It just proves Miss England represents the way England is today," competition spokeswoman Angie Beasley was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail newspaper.

Stolen Wizard Of Oz slippers found after 13 years

They are the world’s most recognisable shoes, but have somehow evaded detection for 13 years since being stolen from a Minnesota museum.

But on Tuesday, the ruby-red slippers worn by Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz came home again.

US authorities announced they had recovered the famous sequined shoes – one of four pairs worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 American classic film.

Golf: Tiger Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau named in US Ryder Cup team

Tiger Woods was named to the United States' Ryder Cup team on Tuesday as captain Jim Furyk also added veteran Phil Mickelson and in-form Bryson DeChambeau to his line-up.

Former world number one Woods had already been assured of a trip to Paris for the Sept 28-30 showdown with Europe after being named as one of Furyk's non-playing vice-captains.

However Woods' form since his return to golf this year prompted Furyk to award him one of the four captain's picks set aside for players who did not qualify automatically for the team.

