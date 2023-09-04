While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 4

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy moves to replace wartime defence minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to dismiss Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post and would ask parliament this week to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s main privatisation fund.
The announcement, made in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine’s defence establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022.
Reznikov, who was named defence minister in November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid to help the war effort, but been dogged by graft allegations surrounding his ministry that he described as smears.
French food price inflation likely down ‘significantly’ in Jan: Carrefour CEO
Food price inflation in France will likely fall significantly starting in January, following the government’s plan to bring forward annual price negotiations between retailers and consumer goods companies initially planned for next year, Carrefour chairman and chief executive Alexandre Bompard said on Sunday.
“Starting in January, we should see the level of inflation come down significantly,” he said, speaking on French television channel BFM TV.
Bompard said that he expected food price inflation to come down well below 10 per cent to closer to 5 per cent. August data released on Thursday showed food inflation - though easing for the fifth consecutive month from a peak earlier this year - is still running at 11.1 per cent, nearly twice the overall inflation rate.
Mexico’s PRI party confirms Xochitl Galvez as presidential candidate
Mexican senator Xochitl Galvez was officially named on Sunday as the 2024 presidential candidate of an alliance of opposition parties, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Galvez is seen as the main candidate to take on the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), the political party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Supporters were gathering in Mexico City on Sunday to celebrate her nomination.
Arsenal leave it late to sink Man United
Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jesus then scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points.
United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.
Hamilton apologises to Piastri for Italian GP clash
Lewis Hamilton apologised to McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on Sunday for an Italian Grand Prix collision that dumped the Australian rookie out of the points after he had to pit for a new front wing.
Mercedes’ seven-times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver who finished sixth despite a five-second penalty imposed by stewards as well as two penalty points, accepted he was at fault.
Piastri had been in eighth place when the pair made contact as Hamilton moved to overtake the McLaren driver 10 laps from the end at the entry to the Variante della Roggia.