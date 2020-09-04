While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 4

Joe Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family ahead of Kenosha visit

Joe Biden said on Thursday that he spoke on the phone with Jacob Blake, the black man shot by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a visit with Blake’s relatives.

Biden said Blake was out of intensive care.

“He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him,” Biden told a group at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha. “How, whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up.”

The family has said Blake is paralysed after being shot seven times in the back.

Mother suspected as five children found dead in German flat

A mother is suspected of killing five of her children in Germany before attempting suicide by jumping in front of a train on Thursday, police said after the bodies were found in an apartment.

The children were found in a private apartment building in the city of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia state, police told AFP.

They were three girls aged one, two and three, and two boys aged six and eight.

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer

Rescue workers in Lebanon detected signs of life on Thursday in the rubble of a building in a residential area of Beirut that collapsed after a huge Aug 4 explosion at a nearby port, rescue workers said.

The state news agency NNA reported in the early evening that a team with a rescue dog had detected movement under a destroyed building in the Gemmayze area, one of the worst hit by the blast that killed about 190 people and injured 6,000 others.

After several hours of digging through rubble, however, the operation was halted because the building was deemed too unsafe.

PSG announce 'three new positive' Covid-19 cases, six in total

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced "three new positive cases" of Covid-19 in their squad, a day after Neymar and two teammates were revealed to have contracted the virus, casting serious doubt over the start of their season in France.

Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were the first three to test positive, all after a recent holiday on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and goalkeeper Keylor Navas - who were also in Ibiza - were the new positive cases.

Batman filming halted after star Robert Pattinson gets Covid-19

Filming in Britain for the latest Batman movie has been halted after its star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after shooting had resumed.

The studio did not name the person infected or indicate when filming would resume.

However a number of Hollywood trade publications, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, said they had confirmed that 34-year-old Pattinson was the sick cast member.

