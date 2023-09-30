While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 30

Top US general takes apparent jab at Trump as he retires

Top US general Mark Milley retired on Friday after a four-year tenure, saying in a speech that US troops take an oath to the Constitution and not a “wannabe dictator”, an apparent swipe at former president Donald Trump.

Gen Milley was hailed by President Joe Biden as a warrior who served in war zones from Afghanistan and Iraq to Panama and Haiti.

Gen Milley’s tenure included the killing of Islamic State head Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in 2019 and providing military assistance to Ukraine’s defence against the invasion by Russia in February 2022. But it also included the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and a rocky relationship with Trump.

Gen Milley said that troops take an oath to a constitution and not a “wannabe dictator”, in an apparent reference to Trump that drew an audible reaction from some in the audience.

