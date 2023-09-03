While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 3

Ukraine’s Zelensky says troops ‘moving forward

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Kyiv’s troops were “moving forward” in their counter-offensive against Russian forces, rebuffing Western officials who say that Ukraine is gaining ground too slowly.

The much-vaunted counter-offensive, which is nearing the three-month mark, has retaken more than a dozen villages but no major settlements with soldiers hampered by vast Russian minefields and defensive lines.

This week, unnamed US officials vented frustration at the slow progress of the operation and even faulted Ukrainian strategy, according to Western reports that drew Kyiv’s ire.

Some fear the West’s support could begin to falter as colder and wetter weather slows progress on the battlefield later in the year.

READ MORE HERE

Bill Richardson, globe-trotting US diplomat, dead at 75