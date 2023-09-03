While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 3

Ukraine’s Zelensky says troops ‘moving forward
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Kyiv’s troops were “moving forward” in their counter-offensive against Russian forces, rebuffing Western officials who say that Ukraine is gaining ground too slowly.
The much-vaunted counter-offensive, which is nearing the three-month mark, has retaken more than a dozen villages but no major settlements with soldiers hampered by vast Russian minefields and defensive lines.
This week, unnamed US officials vented frustration at the slow progress of the operation and even faulted Ukrainian strategy, according to Western reports that drew Kyiv’s ire.
Some fear the West’s support could begin to falter as colder and wetter weather slows progress on the battlefield later in the year.
Bill Richardson, globe-trotting US diplomat, dead at 75
Bill Richardson, a veteran Democratic politician and former US ambassador to the United Nations who later spent decades negotiating the release of Americans detained around the world, has died at age 75, his associates said on Saturday.
Richardson, who also served as governor of New Mexico and the US energy secretary, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night, the Richardson Centre for Global Engagement said in a statement.
Richardson was one of the highest-profile Latinos in the US political world.
Nobel Foundation cancels Russia, Belarus, Iran invites
The Nobel Foundation said on Saturday it would not after all invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm this year, reversing an earlier decision after widespread criticism.
Last year, the foundation left out the ambassadors of Russia and its ally Belarus because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The foundation said on Thursday it would invite them, and Iran’s ambassador, to this year’s prize award ceremonies in December, commenting that it sought to include even those who did not share the values of the Nobel Prize.
Bellingham blows new roof off stadium with late winner
Jude Bellingham rescued Real Madrid with a 95th minute strike to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday and maintain Los Blancos’ perfect start to La Liga, as they played with a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.
The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash, Madrid’s first game without injured forward Vinicius Junior.
Joselu, the Brazilian’s replacement, had pulled Carlo Ancelotti’s side level after former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral sent the visitors ahead in the first match under a roof at Madrid’s remodelled stadium.
Alcaraz, Sabalenka romp into last 16 at US Open
World number one Carlos Alcaraz surged into the last 16 of the US Open on Saturday as second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced safely in the women’s draw.
Alcaraz, looking to become the first man to successfully defend the title since Roger Federer in 2008, polished off British 26th seed Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in 3hr 11min.
It was another stylish victory for the 20-year-old Spaniard, who will face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round on Monday.