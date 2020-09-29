While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 29

Democrats attack Trump on taxes ahead of first debate with Biden

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first US presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years.

Citing tax-return data, the New York Times reported on Sunday (Sept 27) the self-proclaimed Republican billionaire paid only US$750 (S$1,032) in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his businesses to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income.

The report also said Trump paid no federal income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years through 2017, despite receiving US$427.4 million through 2018 from his reality television program and other endorsement and licensing deals.

READ MORE HERE

Elite Models ex-boss probed for alleged child rape in France

A former top boss of one of the world's biggest model agencies is to be investigated for rape and abusing an under-age girl as well as other women, French prosecutors announced on Monday (Sept 28).

Gerald Marie, former European head of Elite Models, is the target of a complaint by a former BBC journalist and claims of rape by three ex-models, the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP.

A specialist child protection unit will lead the probe into allegations of "rape and sexual assault, as well as rape and sexual assault of a minor," it added.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 280,000 US schoolchildren have had coronavirus: Study

Almost 280,000 school-aged children were infected with the novel coronavirus between March 1 and September 19, according to detailed data released Monday (Sept 28) in a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The figure accounted for roughly four per cent of the total US caseload over this period, with children aged 12-17 approximately twice as likely to be infected as those aged 5-11.

The rate of new cases rose steadily during the spring and then shot up over the summer, peaking on July 19 with an average weekly incidence of 37.9 per 100,000.

READ MORE HERE

French boy thrown from London's Tate Gallery can now stand again

The French boy who was thrown from the roof of London's Tate Gallery more than a year ago can now stand unaided, though he has yet to regain his balance, his parents said in a statement.

The unnamed boy, who was visiting Britain with his family, was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform by teenager Jonty Bravery on Aug 4 last year, falling 30m onto a roof.

His mother was heard by witnesses screaming: "Where's my son? Where's my son?" The boy, aged just six at the time of the attack, endured months of fear and rehabilitation.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool lay down Premier League marker in Arsenal win

Liverpool came from behind to maintain a perfect start to their Premier League title defence as goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota saw off a resilient Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.

The Gunners had also won their opening two league games of the season and hit the champions on the counter-attack to take the lead through Alexandre Lacazette.

But while Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Arsenal have all lost in the opening three weeks of the new campaign, Liverpool have taken maximum points to lay down an early marker that they remain the team to beat in the Premier League this season.

READ MORE HERE