While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 29

Netanyahu will return mandate after he is unable to form a government: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will "return his mandate" to President Reuven Rivlin after being unable to form a government, according to a tweet by the Jerusalem Post's chief political correspondent.

Gil Hoffman said in a post that he will make the move "barring a change of heart" by Benny Gantz's Blue and White party on letting Netanyahu start as prime minister and bring allies with him into the coalition.

Netanyahu was tapped last week to form Israel's next government with no clear indication he would be able to pull that off and end weeks of political stalemate.

The decision by President Reuven Rivlin to hand Netanyahu first crack at building a coalition in parliament granted the Israeli leader a political lifeline a week before he faces a crucial hearing on the corruption allegations that have clouded the last three years of his tenure.

Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe buried in rural village

A priest asked God to take pity on Robert Mugabe as the family of the longtime Zimbabwean leader buried him on Saturday at his rural home.

They chose a private farewell for one of Africa's most divisive figures after a weeks-long dispute with the administration that forced him from power.

Mugabe died this month in Singapore at the age of 95 after leading the country for nearly four decades and being pushed into a shocking resignation as thousands danced in the streets.

Mercedes F1 dismiss four employees after probe into racist bullying

Formula One champions Mercedes have fired four employees and disciplined three others after an enquiry into racist bullying at the team's factory, British newspapers reported on Saturday.

The team of five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has Caribbean heritage and has spoken out against racism, confirmed in a statement that four individuals had been dismissed.

The Sun newspaper reported there had been a "campaign of racist bullying" against a Muslim employee at the team's Brackley headquarters.

Athletics: Coleman scorches to 100 metres gold in 9.76

Christian Coleman stormed to victory in the 100 metres at the World Championships in Doha on Saturday, emphatically shrugging off the missed drug test controversy which had threatened to derail his career.

The 23-year-old American, who escaped a doping ban earlier this month on a technicality, swept over the finish line in a world-leading personal best of 9.76sec to claim his first major outdoor championship gold medal.

Defending champion Justin Gatlin took silver in 9.89sec at the age of 37 while Canada's Andre De Grasse claimed bronze in 9.90sec.

Football: Liverpool march on, Man City keep up chase

There was more than a touch of fortune about Liverpool's seventh successive Premier League win of the season as a howler by Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson gifted the leaders a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

But Pep Guardiola's Manchester City kept themselves within five points of Liverpool after picking up a 3-1 win at Everton while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea both won at home.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledged that luck was on their side when Henderson allowed Georginio Wijnaldum's shot from the edge of the area to squeeze through his arms and between his legs at a critical point in the second half.

