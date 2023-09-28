While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

Trudeau ‘deeply sorry’ over invitation to Nazi veteran
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is “deeply sorry” for putting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the position of unknowingly applauding a veteran who served in a Nazi unit.
“This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada,” Mr Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.
“I also want to reiterate how deeply sorry Canada is for the situation this put President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation in,” he said.
“It is extremely troubling to think that this egregious error is being politicised by Russia and its supporters to provide false propaganda about what Ukraine is fighting for.”
US soldier heads home after North Korea expels him
Private Travis King, the US soldier who ran into North Korea in July, is in US custody and heading home after being expelled by North Korea into China, the United States said on Wednesday.
While details about the diplomacy that led to King’s transfer remained scarce, the development was a rare example of cooperation between the United States, North Korea and China.
The State Department said King was expected to return to the United States later on Wednesday.
Companies should go public ‘before Friday’, says SEC chief
The top US markets regulator on Wednesday told Washington lawmakers that a looming shutdown of the federal government would reduce his agency’s staffing to “skeletal” levels, blocking it from approving companies’ Wall Street debuts and hindering its ability to respond to any market turmoil.
Democratic lawmakers, who are in the minority, repeatedly questioned US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler, seeking to highlight the dysfunction they said would result if the Republican-controlled House of Representatives does not approve spending legislation this week.
Mr Gensler said the agency would lose more than 90 per cent of its workforce to unpaid furloughs, leaving a “skeletal” staff to perform essential functions.
Mysterious antimatter observed falling down for first time
For the first time, scientists have observed antimatter particles – the mysterious twins of the visible matter all around us – falling downwards due to the effect of gravity, Europe’s physics laboratory Cern announced on Wednesday.
The experiment was hailed as “huge milestone”, though most physicists anticipated the result, and it had been predicted by Einstein’s 1915 theory of relativity.
It definitively rules out that gravity repels antimatter upwards – a finding that would have upended our fundamental understanding of the universe.
Manchester City crash out of League Cup at Newcastle
Manchester City crashed out of the League Cup with a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Wednesday as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool booked their places in the last 16.
Alexander Isak scored the only goal at St James’ Park in a clash between two much-changed sides.
City won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season, but any dream of surpassing that feat with an unprecedented quadruple was swiftly brought to an end.