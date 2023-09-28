While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

Trudeau ‘deeply sorry’ over invitation to Nazi veteran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is “deeply sorry” for putting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the position of unknowingly applauding a veteran who served in a Nazi unit.

“This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada,” Mr Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.

“I also want to reiterate how deeply sorry Canada is for the situation this put President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation in,” he said.

“It is extremely troubling to think that this egregious error is being politicised by Russia and its supporters to provide false propaganda about what Ukraine is fighting for.”

