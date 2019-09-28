While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from US markets: Source

President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of US-China trade tensions.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese companies, two of the sources said.

One said it was motivated by the Trump administration's growing security concerns about their activities.

Major US stock indexes slipped on the news, although it was not immediately clear how any delisting would work.

Russia tells US not to release transcripts of Trump's chats with Putin

Russia on Friday urged the United States not to publish Donald Trump's conversations with Vladimir Putin after a growing scandal led the White House to release a transcript from a call with Ukraine's leader.

"As for transcripts of phone conversations, my mother when bringing me up said that reading other people's letters is inappropriate," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations.

"It is indecent," he said. "For two people elected by their nations to be at the helm, there are diplomatic manners that suppose a certain level of confidentiality."

Greta Thunberg marches in Montreal as part of global climate protests

Teen activist Greta Thunberg urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders on Friday to do more for the environment as she led half a million protesters in Montreal as part of a global wave of "climate strikes."

The 16-year-old Swede met privately with Trudeau but later told a news conference with local indigenous leaders that he was "not doing enough" to curb greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.

"My message to all the politicians around the world is the same. Just listen and act on the current best available science," she said.

'I'm so sorry': Ex-Dallas cop weeps on witness stand at her murder trial

A former Dallas police officer charged with murdering an unarmed neighbour when she walked into his apartment thinking it was her own, wept as she testified in her own defence on Friday, saying she asks God daily for forgiveness.

Amber Guyger, 31, was coming off a 13-and-a-half hour shift when she walked into the central Dallas apartment of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old black PwC accountant, and shot him as he ate ice cream, thinking he was a burglar in her apartment one floor lower.

"I wish he was the one with the gun and killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person's life," Guyger testified, adding that at the time she had believed her life was in danger.

Disney, Sony strike deal to keep Spider-Man in Marvel universe

Marvel Studios will continue to produce the Spider-Man Homecoming series, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Walt Disney Studios said on Friday, heading off fans' fears that the popular superhero would disappear from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The third film in Spider-Man's current incarnation, starring Tom Holland, will be released on July 16, 2021, the studios said.

The most recent film in the series, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was released in June in the United States and was Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film, fetching US$1.11 billion (S$1.5 billion) worldwide through Aug 18.

