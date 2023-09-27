While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27

Biden makes history by joining striking US car workers

Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line in Michigan on Tuesday in a historic first for a sitting US president, a day before rival Donald Trump makes his own bid for the blue collar vote in the battleground electoral state.

Wearing a baseball cap with the logo of the United Auto Workers union, the 80-year-old Democrat told banner-waving employees through a megaphone that he was on their side.

Republican Trump will visit Michigan on Wednesday, turning the strike into a bitter early confrontation between the two top candidates for an election that is still more than a year away.

Mr Biden told workers that the “Big Three” automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – were “doing incredibly well and guess what, you should be doing incredibly well too.”

READ MORE HERE

‘Too bad, Vladimir’: Clinton taunts Putin on Nato growth