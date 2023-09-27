While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27

Biden makes history by joining striking US car workers
Joe Biden joined striking auto workers on the picket line in Michigan on Tuesday in a historic first for a sitting US president, a day before rival Donald Trump makes his own bid for the blue collar vote in the battleground electoral state.
Wearing a baseball cap with the logo of the United Auto Workers union, the 80-year-old Democrat told banner-waving employees through a megaphone that he was on their side.
Republican Trump will visit Michigan on Wednesday, turning the strike into a bitter early confrontation between the two top candidates for an election that is still more than a year away.
Mr Biden told workers that the “Big Three” automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – were “doing incredibly well and guess what, you should be doing incredibly well too.”
‘Too bad, Vladimir’: Clinton taunts Putin on Nato growth
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Tuesday taunted her old nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin, over the expansion of Nato since his invasion of Ukraine.
“Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself,” Mrs Clinton said, in an aside, as she returned to the State Department for the unveiling of her official portrait.
“It was such a point of contention. And we always said, people are not forced to join Nato, people choose and want to join Nato,” she said.
Canada parliament Speaker resigns after tribute to Nazi veteran
The Speaker of Canada’s parliament resigned on Tuesday, days after he singled out a Ukrainian veteran who apparently fought for the Nazis during World War II for a standing ovation during a visit by Ukraine’s leader.
“It is with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as Speaker of the House of Commons,” Mr Anthony Rota told lawmakers from the parliamentary floor, expressing his “profound regret for my error.”
“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” Mr Rota continued, saying his resignation would be effective by the end of Wednesday.
Azerbaijan seeks ‘war crime’ suspects in sea of refugees
Azerbaijani border guards on Tuesday sought out “war crime” suspects among the Armenian refugees flooding out of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku claimed control of the separatist statelet in a lightning offensive last week.
The number of people who entered Armenia following the operation surpassed 28,000, a day after a massive fuel blast on the edge of the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert killed at least 68 people, local authorities said.
Most of the victims were stocking up on fuel for the trip along a twisting mountain road that offers the historically disputed region its lone link to Armenia.
Taylor Swift’s concert film scores a worldwide release
Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide.
“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide... ” the Anti-Hero singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.
“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”