While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 26, 2026

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US President Donald Trump (centre, right) and First Lady Melania Trump (right) escorting Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady of China Peng Liyuan on a tour of the National Archives in Washington, DC, on Sept 25.

US President Donald Trump (centre, right) and First Lady Melania Trump (right) escorting Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady of China Peng Liyuan on a tour of the National Archives in Washington, DC, on Sept 25.

PHOTO: EPA

Trump, Xi wrap up summit with tea, tour of US archives

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping drank tea at the White House on Sept 25 and visited the National Archives, capping a three-day summit that showcased personal diplomacy rather than big breakthroughs in economic relations.

The two leaders praised each other in remarks while they had tea in the White House Red Room. Trump said the summit between the world’s two largest economies had produced great strides and that “I think our farmers are going to be happy” but did not provide details.

“America is very happy about this visit, and I’m sure China is very happy also,” he said.

Xi said the US-China relationship had developed into a constructive one of “strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity”.

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Trump asks Zelensky to meet Putin in Moscow for peace talks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attends a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in conjunction with during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

President Donald Trump this week again encouraged Volodymyr Zelensky to travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, despite repeated past refusals, as the US looks to reignite Ukraine-Russia peace talks. 

Zelensky declined the appeal made in his meeting with the US leader at the United Nations, and people familiar with the Ukrainian president’s position said Trump raising the issue upset him.

When asked by reporters when he would visit Moscow, Zelensky replied: “On a missile,” followed by an expletive. 

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Volkswagen recalls 3 million vehicles over steering risk

FILE PHOTO: The VW logo is seen in the final inspection line of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID. 3 car, during a media tour, in Dresden, Germany, May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

PHOTO: REUTERS

German automobile giant Volkswagen confirmed on Sept 25 a recall of over three million vehicles worldwide over what the German transport authority KBA said was a potential steering risk.

The affected models include VW’s Tiguan, Touran, Golf and Caddy vehicles built between 2013 and 2024, and around 700,000 Audi models built from 2017 to 2024, the KBA said in brief statements this week.

The Handelsblatt newspaper later reported on Sept 25 that Seat and Skoda models were also swept up in the recall.

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Man City found guilty of EPL charges, set to appeal: Reports

epa13252817 Daniel Ballard of Sunderland (C) in action against Ruben Dias of Manchester City (R) during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Sunderland AFC, Manchester, Britain, 20 September 2026. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos, 'live' services or NFTs. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

PHOTO: EPA

Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of 115 Premier League charges for breaching financial regulations, according to reports on Sept 25, in a ruling that will send shockwaves through English football.

No sanctions have yet been decided, and it is understood the club are set to appeal.

The Premier League declined to comment when contacted by AFP over the latest developments in the case, reported first by the Athletic.

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Jay-Z rape accuser says she made ‘false accusations’

The woman had alleged that Jay-Z raped her when she was 13, but now admits there was no truth to any of her claims against him, and that she had never met the US rapper.

 PHOTO: AFP

A woman who alleged that Jay-Z raped her when she was 13 has said she made “false accusations” and never met the US rapper, according to a court filing seen on Sept 25.

The woman, who has not been identified, had claimed that Jay-Z and disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulted her following the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000.

Jay-Z, who was born Shawn Carter, dismissed the accusation as a “fictional tale,” and the woman dropped her civil lawsuit against the pair in 2025.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.