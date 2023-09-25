While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 25

France to pull troops out of Niger following coup, says Macron



France is to end its military cooperation with Niger and withdraw its 1,500 troops tasked with battling Islamist rebels in the Sahel region following a July coup in the West African country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

Macron said the troops would pull out by the end of the year, a move that deals a hammer blow to France’s counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel and France’s influence in the region.

Nonetheless, Macron said France, the former colonial power in Niger, would “not be held hostage by the putchists” who he has refused to recognise as the legitimate authority in the country.

