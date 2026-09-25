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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 25, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the South Portico of the White House in Washington on Sept 24.

Trump, Xi urge pursuit of common ground as they meet

In a reference that could only have pleased China, President Donald Trump kicked off his summit with President Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept 24 with warm words about how the two countries had fought together in World War II.

“The pursuit of common interests has connected our people across the vast oceans and many differences and even made us allies in World War II,” Trump said in a brief speech, as Washington and Beijing look to ease tensions over trade, artificial intelligence and the Iran war.

“Look at the greatness that we had together fighting in World War II. Brave American pilots volunteered to come to China and fight for the very survival of the legendary country,” he said, bringing up a reference to the Flying Tigers, a group of American pilots who flew for the Chinese air force to fight the Japanese during World War II, before the United States officially joined the war.

“They were just unbelievable, they inspired the Marines to adopt a Chinese phrase they still use today, “gung ho”. The Marines use it as an expression of great enthusiasm, but in Chinese it literally means working together.

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CNN, MS NOW, Politico allowed back in White House

PHOTO: REUTERS

CNN, MS NOW and Politico were allowed back into the White House on Sept 24, six days after being banned by President Donald Trump, after a federal judge ordered that the journalists have their access restored.

District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled overnight that revoking the White House press credentials of the three media outlets “likely violated their constitutional due process rights.”

Reporters for CNN, MS NOW and Politico who attempted to return to the White House early on Sept 24 ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping were initially turned away by the Secret Service but were allowed in later around midday.

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‘Moral cowards’: Netanyahu defends Israel at UN amid walkout

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mounted a forceful defence of Israel’s actions in the region at the UN on Sept 24, seeking to counter growing international isolation ahead of elections he could lose, as dozens of delegates streamed out.

The walkout underscored the competing pressures facing Netanyahu, who is battling mounting criticism abroad over the Gaza war while campaigning for reelection at home ahead of an Oct 27 vote.

The divisions over Israel’s conduct were on display as Netanyahu began speaking, with dozens of delegates walking out in protest. He called them “moral cowards,” while supporters in the gallery chanted in Hebrew: “The people of Israel live.”

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Zelensky, Wall St execs hold talks on Ukraine reconstruction

PHOTO: @ZELENSKYYUA/X

Ukrainian ​leader Volodymyr Zelensky has met with senior Wall Street executives as Kyiv seeks to attract investments to help finance the country’s rebuilding efforts.

The meeting, which took place on Sept 23 on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, focused mainly around areas such as helping Ukraine get through the winter and supporting its economy, the Ukrainian government said.

Ukraine faces a brutal ​winter as stepped-up Russian strikes on its infrastructure and key export industries deepen the country’s budget crisis.

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Saudi reports fresh Houthi attacks, France offers support

PHOTO: EPA

Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi ballistic missiles on Sept 24 after issuing warnings for several regions including Mecca, as France vowed to send “military means” to help shield the key Saudi oil terminal of Yanbu.

The attacks were reported as fighting raged in Yemen between the Houthis and Riyadh-backed government forces, killing dozens of people on both sides, according to a tally from seven sources who spoke to AFP.

The missiles were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war.

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