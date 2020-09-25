While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 25

Trump blasted for suggesting he might not honour election result

Top Republicans and Democrats pushed back hard on Thursday against President Donald Trump's suggestion he might not accept defeat in the November election, warning him the United States was not "North Korea."

A day after the US leader refused to clearly guarantee a peaceful transfer of power, Republican Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell felt it necessary to assure American voters that the winner of the Nov 3 election would take office as planned in January.

The FBI, meanwhile, implicitly rejected Trump's suggestion that massive fraud was in the works with the surge in mailed-in ballots - while it warned of disinformation about the issue.

Trump sparked outrage on Wednesday suggesting he might not honour the results of the election or treat mail-in ballots as legitimate.

'Enough is enough': China attacks US at UN Security Council meeting

China on Thursday lashed out at the United States at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the coronavirus, with its envoy declaring, "Enough is enough!"

Two days after President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China's record, its ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, strongly criticised the US role in global affairs.

"I must say, enough is enough! You have created enough troubles for the world already," he told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference by several heads of state.

Covid-19 cases in France rise to daily record of 16,000

France's prime minister warned on Thursday that the government could be forced to reconfine areas if the number of Covid-19 cases did not improve in the coming weeks and defended tough restrictions taken on Wednesday.

"It's a race against time," Jean Castex said on France 2 television. "It could mean reconfinement."

Health authorities reported 16,096 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, blowing away the previous record of 13,498 and setting a fourth all-time high of daily additional infections in eight days.

Dogs used to detect coronavirus in pilot project at Helsinki airport

Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus have begun sniffing passenger samples at Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport, authorities said, in a pilot project running alongside more usual testing at the airport.

The dogs' efficiency has not been proven in comparative scientific studies so passengers who volunteer to be tested and are suspected as carrying the virus are instructed to also take a swab to confirm the result.

A team of 15 dogs and 10 instructors are being trained for the job in Finland by volunteers, sponsored by a private veterinary clinic.

Nadal faces tough path to French final, Wawrinka takes on Murray in round one

Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 13th French Open title and a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam singles crown, was handed a relatively tough path to this year's final at Roland Garros when the draw was made on Thursday.

The Spaniard will take on Bulgaria's Egor Gerasimov in the first round and faces a potential last-eight clash with US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Nadal then faces a possible semi-final clash against last year's runner-up and US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

