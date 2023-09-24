While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 24

Thousands march against police violence in France
Tens of thousands of people marched in France on Saturday to protest police violence in demonstrations organised by the left, with clashes breaking out on the margins of the Paris rally.
The nationwide protest came just under three months after the point-blank killing by a policeman of a youth outside Paris at a traffic check sparked over a week of rioting in Paris and elsewhere.
In Paris, demonstrators of all ages held up placards proclaiming “Stop state violence”, “Don’t forgive or forget” or “The law kills”, with a statue of justice with its eyes crossed out in red.
The demonstrators took particular aim at article 435-1 of the internal security code, introduced in 2017, which extends the possibility for the forces of law and order to shoot in the event of a suspect’s refusal to comply.
Pro-EU supporters march for Britain to rejoin bloc
Hundreds of people waving European Union flags on Saturday rallied in central London calling for Britain to rejoin the bloc.
The National Rejoin March (NRM) gathered near Hyde Park and was due to culminate in Parliament Square as supportive motorists beeped their horns.
Protesters brandished placards reading “the road to rejoin the EU starts here”, and “rejoin, rejoice”.
Croatia arrests nine football fans sought by Greece
Croatian police have arrested nine suspected hardcore football fans sought by Greece over deadly violence in Athens ahead of a Champions League match last month, the justice ministry said on Saturday.
An AEK Athens fan died after being stabbed during clashes between supporters of Dinamo Zagreb and his club on the eve of their Champions League qualifier in the Greek capital in early August.
The death of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris caused shock in Greece, and European football’s governing body Uefa condemned “the appalling incidents in the strongest possible terms”.
Ukraine war pushes Nato to bolster drone-tackling expertise
A small drone flits over opened earth, and an explosion appears on the video feed.
The drone has just dropped a grenade into a trench in Ukraine. The images were being projected on a giant screen in the Netherlands, in front of Nato military officers and defence company executives.
These drones being used against Ukrainian forces are “small, fast” and finding a way to defend against them is “complex”, says Mr Willem Koedam, a former Dutch air force officer turned expert for Nato’s C-UAS unit, which looks at anti-drone defences.
City make it perfect six, Everton get first win
Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the season with a sixth successive Premier League win but it was not as serene as it might have been in a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as they played the second half with 10 men.
Goals by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland put the champions in cruise control within 15 minutes but Rodri’s red card one minute into the second period after he grappled with Morgan Gibbs-White meant City had to work hard to seal the win.
Everton registered their first league victory of the season, producing an impressive display to win 3-1 at Brentford whose home struggles continued.