While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 23

Ukraine’s Zelensky bolsters war support in Canada trip

Ukraine’s president met on Friday with close ally Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who pledged additional aid to the war-torn country, as Volodymyr Zelensky completed the third leg in a tour aimed at bolstering international support.

Mr Zelensky, who landed late on Thursday in Ottawa, earlier this week addressed the United Nations and in Washington held meetings with the US Congress and President Joe Biden, who pledged the imminent arrival of US tanks to boost Ukraine’s arsenal.

Canada is home to the world’s second largest Ukrainian diaspora and Mr Zelensky, in a speech to parliament, expressed thanks for the backing given to Kyiv since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian borders in February 2022.

“When we call on the world to support us, it is not just about an ordinary conflict,” he said, “It is about saving the lives of millions of people – literally our salvation.”

