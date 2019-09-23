While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 23

Ferrari's Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay

Sebastian Vettel emerged as the surprise winner of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, after he pipped Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to the chequered flag for his first win this season.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished third in the 12th edition of the night race at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Vettel, 32, had started the race from third but benefited after a Ferrari strategy that called for him to pit slightly earlier than his teammate.

This move saw 21-year-old Leclerc - who had started on pole and was gunning to be the youngest winner in Singapore - re-join the race in second place.

READ MORE HERE

'Howdy Modi!': Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for Indian leader

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise on Sunday at a “Howdy, Modi!” rally attended by upward of 50,000 people, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader on American soil.

Trump, calling the gathering a “profoundly historic event,” was greeted with a standing ovation by the Indian-American crowd and his speech was interrupted several times by roars of approval.

Modi began his talk inside the NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans football team, with a loud, “Howdy my friends!” In his remarks delivered in Hindi, Modi said that he was “impatient to take the country to new heights” and that “today the buzz word in India is development.”

READ MORE HERE

Trudeau pledges lower taxes as blackface scandal hits him in polls

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on the offensive on Sunday, promising to cut middle-class taxes and slash cellphone costs if re-elected after polls showed he took a significant hit when photos emerged last week of him in blackface.

Trudeau has repeatedly apologised for the images, which jarred with his oft-stated position that he wants to improve the lot of minorities in Canada and prompted accusations of hypocrisy.

Trudeau announced the proposed cuts to taxes and cellphone bills in the Ontario city of Brampton, where 58% of the population is either South Asian or black.

READ MORE HERE

US man drowns while proposing underwater to girlfriend in Tanzania

An American man has drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater at an idyllic island off the coast of Tanzania, a luxury resort said in a statement Sunday.

His girlfriend Kenesha Antoine posted on her Facebook page footage of Steven Weber proposing to her through the window of their underwater hotel room at the luxury Manta Resort in Zanzibar.

"You never emerged from those depths so you never got to hear my answer, 'Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!'," she wrote Friday in a post confirming his death.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool extend perfect start with 2-1 win over Chelsea

Leaders Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season as first-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-1 win at Chelsea on Sunday that left them five points clear at the summit.

It was a sixth straight league win from the start of the campaign for Juergen Klopp's European champions and extended their club-record streak to 15 in total.

Chelsea, who put up a spirited fightback in the second half, pulled a goal back with a superb effort from N'Golo Kante but a second defeat of the season left them 10 points adrift in 11th.

READ MORE HERE