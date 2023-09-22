While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 22

Zelensky wins Biden support vow but faces US sceptics

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky won pledges of unstinting support and air defence weapons from President Joe Biden on Thursday, but he warned that Russia could still defeat Kyiv if Republican lawmakers cut US military aid.

Wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt, Mr Zelensky huddled with members of Congress before stopping at the Pentagon and the White House, where Mr Biden greeted him with an honour guard.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by the United States to combat Russian terror, really terror,” Mr Zelensky told Mr Biden in the Oval Ofice.

Mr Biden hailed the “enormous bravery” of the Ukrainian people as they fight back Russia’s invasion, adding that “the American people are determined to see to it that we do all we can to ensure the world stands with you.”

READ MORE HERE

Polish president says PM was misinterpreted on Ukraine arms