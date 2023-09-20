While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 20

At UN, Zelensky says Russia must be pushed back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to stand united against Russia’s invasion and said Moscow had to be pushed back so the world could turn to solving pressing global challenges.

Mr Zelensky drew applause as he took his place at the United Nations General Assembly lectern in New York for his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

“Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression, no one in the world will dare to attack any nation,” he said. “Weaponisation must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home and the occupier must return to their own land.”

He accused Russia of manipulating global food markets to seek international recognition of ownership of land it seized from Kyiv.

READ MORE HERE

Azerbaijan strikes, raising risk of new Caucasus war