While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 2

Tharman pledges to build ‘future of optimism, solidarity’

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam pledged to use his presidency to help build a future of optimism and solidarity among all Singaporeans.

Making his first remarks to the media after early indications that he had won the election by a landslide, Mr Tharman said his win was a vote of confidence in Singapore’s future.

“I pledge and it will be my duty to use the roles and responsibilities of the president to advance this future of optimism and solidarity among Singaporeans. That is my pledge,” Mr Tharman said at the Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre, surrounded by hundreds of jubilant supporters.

Mr Tharman, 66, will be Singapore’s ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent.

