While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 2

Dorian hammers Bahamas as second-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record

Hurricane Dorian crashed into the Bahamas on Sunday as the second-strongest Atlantic storm on record and inched closer to the United States, with parts of Florida evacuating and Georgia and the Carolinas bracing for wind and flooding.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands as a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 295kmh and gusts of more than 354kmh.

It made a second landfall on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbor and was now 113km from the Florida coast.

Millions of people from Florida to North Carolina were waiting to see whether Dorian avoids a US landfall and veers north into the Atlantic Ocean.

Toddler hit in face in Texas shooting still wants to 'run around and play,'

A 17-month old toddler shot during a deadly gun rampage in West Texas suffered serious injuries to her mouth, lips and tongue, but still wants to "run around and play," the girl's mother told Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a text message on Sunday.

Anderson Davis was among the 22 people wounded in a shooting on Saturday that claimed seven victims' lives, as well as that of the gunman.

Abbott told a news conference he had received a message from the girl's mother, who said her daughter was in good spirits despite her injuries, and the injuries could be addressed.

Pope freed by firemen after getting stuck in Vatican lift

Pope Francis said Sunday he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firemen.

He followed the tale of his rescue with a surprise announcement about the creation of 13 new, red-hatted cardinals of the Catholic Church - including 10 possible future popes.

"I have to apologise for being late," the smiling 82-year old pontiff told crowds of faithful patiently waiting for him to appear at his study window overlooking Saint Peter's Square. "I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outage and the lift stopped, but then the firemen came."

Formula One: Leclerc emerging as Ferrari No. 1 driver as Vettel struggles

While four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel continues to struggle, his young teammate Charles Leclerc is emerging as Ferrari's No. 1 driver.

The 21-year-old Leclerc clinched the first Formula One win of what is widely expected to be a stellar career at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Vettel finished fourth despite starting second on the grid behind Leclerc.

Vettel is now 21 races without a win. Leclerc has one in just his 13th race for Ferrari and only his second season in F1.

Jude Law brings papal drama follow-up to Venice

Jude Law brought the follow-up to The Young Pope to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, presenting a glimpse of his return in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed papal drama, which at one point sees him wearing just "a napkin".

The second series, called The New Pope, sees Law reprise the role of Lenny Belardo, who becomes Pius XIII, the first American pope in history.

After Law's character falls into a coma, the sophisticated John Brannox, played by Hollywood actor John Malkovich, is elected to the papal throne, taking the name John Paul III.

