While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 19

Top US diplomat Blinken meets China’s VP Han at UN amid strained ties



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly as the world’s two largest economies hold a series of meetings to stabilise their strained relationship.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta for 12 hours last weekend, in what both sides have described as “candid, substantive and constructive” talks.

The meeting between Blinken and Han was the latest in a series of high-level talks between US and Chinese officials that could lay the groundwork for a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

