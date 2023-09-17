While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 17

Libya’s burst dams had decades-old cracks, says official

Two dams that burst in a hurricane-strength storm, unleashing a wall of water that killed thousands in the Libyan port of Derna, had been cracked since 1998, an official said.

Prosecutor general Al-Seddik Al-Sour has announced an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse, culminating in the catastrophic flash flood that swept through the city.

Like much of Libya’s crumbling infrastructure, the two dams that had been built to hold back water from Derna fell into disrepair during years of neglect, conflict and division in chaos-ridden Libya.

The North African country is currently ruled by two rival administrations that have battled for power since a Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. A 2020 ceasefire has largely held.

