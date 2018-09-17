While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 17

Professor speaks out about 'sexual assault' by Trump Supreme Court pick

A college professor went public for the first time Sunday (Sept 16) to accuse President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s, prompting calls by opposition Democrats to postpone the nomination vote.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, initially detailed the allegations about Brett Kavanaugh in confidential letters to her local congresswoman and later to California Senator Diane Feinstein, a senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

Now Ford has told The Washington Post she had decided to waive her anonymity because she felt her "civic responsibility" was "outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation" after the basic outlines of the story emerged in media last week.

Dining couple fall ill in British town hit by poisoning: Police

British police on Sunday (Sept 16) sealed off part of Salisbury, where a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, after two people fell ill at a restaurant on Sunday following a “medical incident”.

The local ambulance service said it was called to the scene and sent in ambulances and a hazardous area response team.

Roads were cordoned off around the Italian restaurant as police tried to determine what caused the pair to fall ill. The two were said to be conscious.

French President Macron draws fire with career advice to young jobseeker



French President Emmanuel Macron was facing fresh criticism on Sunday (Sept 16) after telling an aspiring gardener that he could easily find a job if he would simply start looking in high-demand sectors like restaurants or construction.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Mr Macron is seen talking with the young man during a public open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, part of the country's Heritage Days.

"I'm 25 years' old, I send resumes and cover letters, they don't lead to anything," he tells the President.

Swiss govt calls on Russia to cease spying activities in country



Switzerland has demanded that Russia cease any spying activities on its territory after two suspected espionage cases came to light in recent days.

The Swiss foreign ministry has summoned Russia's ambassador in Bern three times this year to raise concerns about suspected operations targeting organisations based in Switzerland, including a laboratory used to test chemical weapons.

"The Swiss Dept Of Foreign Affairs has called on Russia to immediately end illegal activities on Swiss soil or against Swiss targets," it said in a statement on Sunday (Sept 16).

Football: Yarmolenko double helps Hammers to first league win under Pellegrini

Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice on his first start for West Ham as they climbed off the foot of the English Premier League table with a 3-1 win away to Everton on Sunday(Sept 16).

It was the Hammers' first league win under manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose four previous top-flight games in charge of the east London club at the start of this season had all ended in defeat.

This victory at Goodison Park also catapulted West Ham out of the bottom three.

