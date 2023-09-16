While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 16

G-77+China summit in Cuba calls for new global order

The G-77+China, a group of developing and emerging countries representing 80 per cent of the world’s population, kicked off a summit in Cuba on Friday with a call to “change the rules of the game” of the global order.

The meeting comes at a time of growing frustration with the Western-led world order amid widening differences over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the fight against climate change, and the global economic system.

“After all this time that the North has organised the world according to its interests, it is now up to the South to change the rules of the game,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, at the opening of the summit.

Mr Diaz-Canel said that developing countries were the main victims of a “multidimensional crisis” in the world today, from “abusive unequal trade” to global warming.

