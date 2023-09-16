While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 16

G-77+China summit in Cuba calls for new global order
The G-77+China, a group of developing and emerging countries representing 80 per cent of the world’s population, kicked off a summit in Cuba on Friday with a call to “change the rules of the game” of the global order.
The meeting comes at a time of growing frustration with the Western-led world order amid widening differences over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the fight against climate change, and the global economic system.
“After all this time that the North has organised the world according to its interests, it is now up to the South to change the rules of the game,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, at the opening of the summit.
Mr Diaz-Canel said that developing countries were the main victims of a “multidimensional crisis” in the world today, from “abusive unequal trade” to global warming.
Jewish pilgrims gather in Ukraine for religious festival
Thousands of Jewish pilgrims gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman on Friday to mark the Rosh Hashanah religious festival, despite warnings not to travel due to Russia’s invasion.
Security was tightened ahead of this year’s gathering, as Ukrainian officials urged pilgrims to follow warnings.
“At present, about 32,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman,” said Iryna Rybnytska from the Historical Cultural Centre of Uman, which looks after Jewish monuments and cemeteries in the city.
Italy’s Meloni seeks EU mission to block migrant arrivals
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Friday for the European Union to act jointly “with a naval mission if necessary” to prevent migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
Ms Meloni posted a video message on social media promising tough action in response to a surge in migrant arrivals this week which have overwhelmed the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa.
She said she had written to European Council president Charles Michel asking him to put immigration on the agenda of an EU summit in October.
FIA issues written warning to Red Bull’s Helmut Marko
Formula One’s governing body issued a written warning to Red Bull’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko on Friday after the Austrian blamed the patchy form of the team’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez on his ethnicity.
Marko, 80, apologised last week after referring to Perez as a “South American” who was less focused than dominant Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen or the team’s now-retired champion Sebastian Vettel.
“We can confirm that Helmut Marko has received a written warning and been reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure in motor sport in line with the FIA Code of Ethics,” said an FIA spokesman at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and wife separating
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years are to separate, a statement carried by US media said on Friday.
The Australian actor, 54, met fellow performer Deborra-Lee Jackman on the set of an Australian TV series in 1995, and the pair wed a year later.
The couple have two children together.