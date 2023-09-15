While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 15

Biden’s son, Hunter, indicted on gun charges

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted on Thursday for illegally buying a gun when he was using drugs, casting a new shadow over his father’s campaign for reelection next year.

Hunter Biden, 53, was charged with two counts of making false statements when claiming on forms required for the 2018 gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally at the time.

A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun during an 11-day period in October that year.

If convicted on all three felony charges, Biden could in theory face 25 years in prison, though in practice they are seldom punished by any jail time.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine attacks Russian warships in Black Sea