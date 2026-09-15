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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 15, 2026

The US Treasury building in Washington. The US 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 5 per cent for the first time since 2023 on Sept 14.

US 10-year Treasury yield breaches 5% as inflation, supply worries mount

The US 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 5 per cent for the first time since 2023 on Sept 14, as mounting inflation angst collided with swelling government and corporate borrowing needs.

The yield, a benchmark for US mortgage loans and bonds globally, rose almost 5 basis points to as high as 5.01 per cent, before paring much of the increase as buyers emerged.

“The 5 per cent mark in 10-year rates is clearly a key psychological level for investors – a point at which some may have earmarked for buying a dip,” said Molly Brooks, US rates strategist at TD Securities.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang puts Trump on speakerphone while downplaying AI risks

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang took a live phone call from US President Donald Trump on stage at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles on Sept 14. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM THEALLINPOD/X

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang took a live phone call from Donald Trump during a panel discussion on Sept 14, allowing the US President to dismiss artificial intelligence dangers as a “hoax”.

During the call, which Huang received on stage at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, Trump criticised the push to slow the pace of AI development as politically motivated or a Chinese scheme. Huang agreed with the President, saying Trump had seen through the complexities of the issue.

The AI pushback is “just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen”, Trump said. “And that could be political people. It could also be China.”

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Zelensky says Ukraine ready for ‘de-escalatory steps’

PHOTO: EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept 14 that Ukraine was ready to de-escalate the war with Russia if its rival did the same, after US President Donald Trump announced that the foes had agreed to end strikes on energy targets.

With international oil prices climbing again, Trump had at the weekend berated Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries, blaming them for causing a shortage in diesel fuel.

In one of his surprise social media posts, the US leader announced on Sept 14 that “Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!”

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British man admits drugging and raping wife over more than 2 decades

PHOTO: REUTERS

A British man on Sept 14 admitted repeatedly drugging and raping his wife at their home over more than two decades, shortly before his trial was about to begin.

The man – from northern England who is in his 60s but cannot be named as it would identify his wife who is entitled to lifelong anonymity – pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to 45 charges, having previously admitted 15 offences.

The man has now admitted charges including 21 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of sharing intimate images without consent in a period between 2004 and 2025.

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EU is set to propose ban on social media and AI chatbots for under-15s

PHOTO: REUTERS

The European Union will propose a ban restricting under 15s from social media, video sharing platforms, AI chatbots and online games, in the most sweeping plan yet to protect children from online dangers, a European Commission document seen by Reuters shows.

Concerns have mounted globally about the impact on children’s health and safety of major outlets, including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Google’s YouTube and ChatGPT.

The EU proposal is part of an EU Kids Act that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen will present on Sept 17. The former may announce some details in her State of the Union address on upcoming EU policy on Sept 16.

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