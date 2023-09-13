While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 13

US House Speaker orders Biden impeachment inquiry
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, bowing to pressure from his party’s hard right, authorised the launch on Tuesday of an impeachment investigation into US President Joe Biden.
“I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” Mr McCarthy said, alleging that the Democratic leader had lied to the American people about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.
“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations about President Biden’s conduct,” Mr McCarthy told reporters. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”
The business dealings in Ukraine and China by Mr Biden’s 53-year-old son Hunter while his father was vice-president under Barack Obama have been a constant target of Republicans.
US says Google pays over $13b a year to dominate searches
The US government on Tuesday accused Google of paying out US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) a year to Apple and other firms in order to safeguard its monopoly over online search.
The accusation came on the opening day of a landmark trial that is the biggest antitrust case in the United States in more than two decades.
“This case is about the future of the internet and whether Google will ever face meaningful competition in search,” said Justice Department lawyer Kenneth Dintzer, as the United States government began making its case against the tech titan.
Spanish police arrest man for touching reporter’s bottom
Police in Spain arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a journalist after he touched her rear while she was live on air, with the man’s actions prompting outrage from government ministers.
The incident comes as Spain is embroiled in a debate over sexism sparked by the scandal involving a kiss on the lips by the president of Spain’s football federation, Luis Rubiales, on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.
Anger over the kiss has snowballed into a “Me Too” moment building for years in a nation increasingly intolerant of macho attitudes and sexual misconduct.
Students break world record for electric car acceleration
From zero to 100kmh in less than a second: a racing car built by students has broken the world record for electric vehicle acceleration, a Swiss university said on Tuesday.
Students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences designed and built the “Mythen” vehicle that achieved the feat, ETHZ said in a statement.
“Now, Guinness World Records has confirmed that Mythen broke the previous world acceleration record for electric vehicles,” it said.
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 15 Pro with a titanium case and faster chip that enables better cameras and mobile gaming, moves designed to respond to a global smartphone slump.
The new lineup includes iPhone 15 starting at US$799 (S$1,087) and iPhone 15 Plus starting at US$899.
Apple chose not to raise prices during a tough period globally for smartphone sales. For the Pro series, prices start at US$999 and the Pro Max at US$1,199, the same prices as last year for the same levels of storage, available starting Sept 22.