While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 13

US House Speaker orders Biden impeachment inquiry

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, bowing to pressure from his party’s hard right, authorised the launch on Tuesday of an impeachment investigation into US President Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” Mr McCarthy said, alleging that the Democratic leader had lied to the American people about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations about President Biden’s conduct,” Mr McCarthy told reporters. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

The business dealings in Ukraine and China by Mr Biden’s 53-year-old son Hunter while his father was vice-president under Barack Obama have been a constant target of Republicans.

