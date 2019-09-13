While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 13

Malaysian dubbed 'cosplay killer' gets 22 years' jail instead of death upon appeal

A self-employed man dubbed the "cosplay killer", escaped the gallows in Malaysia on Thursday for the 2013 murder of his teenage girlfriend whose remains he stuffed in a suitcase, The Star reported.

Poon Wai Hong, 29, was sentenced to death by Malaysia's High Court in 2018 for murdering a 15-year-old cosplay fan five years ago.

A three-member Court of Appeal bench chaired by Datuk Kamardin Hashim, in substituting the charge to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said there was merit in Poon's appeal.

Poon was then sentenced to 22 years in jail from the date of his arrest in 2013, The Star report said.

READ MORE HERE

'Absolutely not': PM denies lying to Queen Elizabeth in Brexit crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending the British parliament after a court ruled his decision was unlawful and opponents called for lawmakers to be recalled to discuss Brexit.

Since Johnson won the top job in July, Britain's Brexit crisis has spun more furiously, leaving investors and allies bewildered by an array of decisions that have pushed the once stable political system to its limits.

Parliament was prorogued - suspended - on Monday until Oct 14, a move Johnson's opponents said was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and to allow him to push through Brexit on Oct 31, with or without an exit deal to smooth the way.

READ MORE HERE

California dive boat had no night watchman when fire broke out

A dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people including rwo Singaporeans, had no night watchman on duty, as required, when the flames erupted, federal safety officials said on Thursday in a preliminary report.

All six crew members aboard the 75-foot (23m-long) Conception were asleep, five in berths behind the wheelhouse and the sixth in a below-decks bunk room, when the blaze broke out at about 3.15am on Labour Day, the National Transportation Safety Board wrote in its two-page report.

Previously, a US Coast Guard captain said the Conception was required by a safety certificate to assign such a night watchman or "rover."

READ MORE HERE

Young Ohio mother acquitted of killing newborn baby

A young Ohio mother who prosecutors said killed and buried her unwanted newborn baby in her backyard was acquitted by jurors on Thursday.

The Warren County jury deliberated for four hours before acquitting 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

She was found guilty of corpse abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Meghan returns to work to launch new charity fashion range

Britain's Duchess Meghan returned to work on Thursday for the first time following the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry to launch a new fashion range whose sales will help a charity supporting unemployed women.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made a handful of public appearances since son Archie was born in May but the launch of the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers, marks her first official engagement.

The sale of the "Smart Set Capsule Collection" will last for at least two weeks and is designed to help Smart Works, a charity that provides quality clothes and training for unemployed women for job interviews.

READ MORE HERE