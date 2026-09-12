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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 12, 2026

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Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea delivering a televised statement in Sana’a, Yemen, on Sept 11.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea delivering a televised statement in Sana'a, Yemen, on Sept 11.

PHOTO: EPA

Yemen’s Houthis cement hold on shipping corridor

The Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast and captured three strategic islands on Sept 11, in a lightning offensive that cemented their hold on a vital shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.

The developments are likely to deepen the Middle East war’s impact on international commerce, as Saudi Arabia shut down an oil pipeline following attacks, and after months of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a week-long offensive that has left hundreds dead, government officials said the Houthis seized the Yemeni side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

A local official with Yemen’s Saudi-backed government said on Sept 11 that the Houthis had “completed their takeover of the Bab al-Mandab area and Mayyun Island”.

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Oil pipeline hit by drones launched from Iraq, says Saudi

A satellite image shows black smoke rising from an area of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline south of Medina, Hejaz Region, Saudi Arabia September 10, 2026. European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VERIFICATION: - NASA FIRMS detected thermal activity at area of East-West oil pipeline south of Medina on September 10 - Multiple publicly available maps, including Open Infrastructure Map, show East-West oil pipeline in that area - Archive satellite imagery from February 2026 shows oil infrastructure in the area where black smoke was emanating - There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia of an incident in the area - Saudi Arabia’s government media office and Aramco did not immediately reply to requests for comment on smoke being visible in satellite imagery from September 10

PHOTO: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia on Sept 11 said drones launched from Iraq hit the East–West pipeline and led to its closure.

The foreign ministry condemned “the targeting of the East–West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions by several drones coming from Iraq, which caused human injuries and damage”.

“The pipeline was stopped as a precaution, and the attacks resulted in some injuries,” an energy ministry official told the SPA news agency earlier.

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North Korea fires projectile towards sea, says South Korea

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on August 20, 2026. North Korea fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea's military said on August 20, hours after US President Donald Trump said he would meet Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un later this year. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan on Sept 12, South Korea‘s defence ministry said.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch towards the body of water that Koreans call the East Sea, but it gave no details.

The North fired a barrage of missiles into the sea on Aug 20 even after an overture from US President Donald Trump, who said he planned to meet this year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

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UK lawmakers throw out Bill to legalise assisted dying

epa13231965 Pro-assisted dying campaigners react after MP's voted against the assisted dying bill at Parliament Square in London, Britain, 11 September 2026. The assisted dying bill returned to the House of Commons, a month after it failed to pass through the House of Lords. MPs voted on proposals allowing terminally ill adults in England and Wales with less than six months to live to seek medical assistance to end their lives. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

PHOTO: EPA

British MPs on Sept 11 rejected a Bill to legalise assisted dying in a knife-edge vote and blow to campaigners in favour of the controversial procedure that is legal in a host of countries including Canada and Switzerland.

Plans to legalise assisted dying have had a long, emotional and ultimately stalled passage through Parliament, with protesters on both sides of the debate regularly demonstrating in Westminster.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons had taken the historic step to back a separate but identical Bill legalising the practice for some terminally ill adults in 2025, before that was scuppered in the unelected upper House of Lords.

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Doctors held after music star dies during plasma treatment

 PHOTO: GIORGOS MAZONAKIS/FACEBOOK

Two doctors have been placed under arrest in Greece after a prominent music star died during a blood cleaning treatment, raising questions about private clinic licences in the country.

Giorgos Mazonakis, 54, died of cardiac arrest on Sept 9 during a plasma exchange appointment, a treatment used to remove harmful elements from the bloodstream.

Originally employed to treat disorders such as multiple sclerosis, plasma exchange has increasingly been used as an anti-ageing and longevity treatment.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.