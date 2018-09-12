While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 12

Trump to target foreign meddling in US elections with sanctions order: Sources

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that will slap sanctions on any foreign companies or people who interfere in US elections, based on intelligence agency findings, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Trump's decision coincides with intelligence agencies, military and law enforcement preparing to defend the Nov 6 congressional elections from predicted foreign attacks even as Trump derides a special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The White House declined to comment.

Sanction targets could include individual people or entire companies accused of interfering in US elections by cyber attacks or other means, a US official told Reuters.

READ MORE HERE

New York commemorates 17th anniversary of Sept 11 terrorist attacks

New York honoured the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept 11, 2001, in a ceremony at Ground Zero, the site where hijacked Al-Qaeda planes brought down the Twin Towers.

The 17th anniversary was commemorated in fog and gentle rain by relatives of those who were killed, police officers, fire fighters and officials, who remembered what remains the deadliest single attack on US soil.

They gathered at the National September 11 Memorial and marked moments of silences at 8.46am and 9.03am, the exact times that the passenger jets struck the North and South Towers.

READ MORE HERE

Russia starts biggest war games since Soviet fall near China

Russia began its biggest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union on Tuesday close to its border with China, mobilising 300,000 troops in a show of force that will include joint exercises with the Chinese army.

China and Russia have staged joint drills before but not on such a large scale, and the Vostok-2018 (East-2018) exercise signals closer military ties as well as sending an unspoken reminder to Beijing that Moscow is able and ready to defend its sparsely populated far east.

Vostok-2018 is taking place at a time of heightened tension between the West and Russia, and Nato has said it will monitor the exercise closely, as will the United States which has a strong military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

READ MORE HERE

'Pancake diplomacy': Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping flip pancakes at Russian economic forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday took a break from the heavy lifting of international diplomacy to toss pancakes on the sidelines of an economic forum.

Mr Xi is one of the big names at the event in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok, where the focus has been on economic ties and North Korea.

But the two leaders found time to flip blini on "Far East Street", an exhibition of the region's cultural and economic achievements.

READ MORE HERE

Backstreet Boys' singer Nick Carter will not be charged in sex case

Los Angeles prosecutors said they would not charge Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter over a 2003 sexual assault accusation because it fell outside the California statute of limitations.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said it had reviewed the accusation by a woman who was 18 years old at the time, but said the statute of limitations had expired in 2013.

They gave no details of the case, but Carter last year denied an allegation that he raped a teen pop singer 15 years ago.

READ MORE HERE