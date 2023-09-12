While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

Morocco earthquake toll passes 2,800 as rescuers search for survivors
Villagers wept for lost relatives in the rubble of their homes on Monday as the death toll from Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades rose to more than 2,800 and rescuers raced against time to find survivors.
Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar were joining Moroccan rescue efforts after a 6.8 magnitude quake struck late on Friday in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicentre 72 km southwest of Marrakech.
State TV reported the death toll had risen to 2,862 with 2,562 people injured. Rescuers said the traditional mud brick houses ubiquitous in the region reduced the chances of finding survivors because they had crumbled.
UK’s Sunak says Russia targeted civilian cargo ship in Black Sea on Aug 24
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the Russian military had targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with “multiple missiles” on Aug 24, citing declassified intelligence.
“Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on the 24th of August,” Sunak said in an update to parliament on the G20 summit he attended in New Delhi.
Since Russia quit a UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to safely export its grain via the Black Sea in July, Moscow has been accused by Ukraine of threatening civilian vessels in the Black Sea.
US FDA authorises updated Covid-19 vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorised updated Covid-19 vaccines that closely match the widely circulating Omicron variants, allowing the deployment of the shots to start this month.
The agency approved the shots, which target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, for emergency use from manufacturers Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, and Moderna.
The FDA authorisation comes after a late summer rise in cases, at a time the new EG.5 subvariant of Omicron – nicknamed “Eris” – has begun to rapidly spread in the United States and in other parts of the world.
UK scientist who created Dolly the Sheep clone dies at 79
British scientist Ian Wilmut, whose research was central to the creation of the cloned animal, Dolly the Sheep, has died at the age of 79, the University of Edinburgh said on Monday.
His death on Sunday years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease was announced by the University of Edinburgh, where he worked.
Wilmut, along with Keith Campbell from the animal sciences research institute in Scotland, generated news headlines and heated ethical debates in 1996 when they created Dolly, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell.
Juve’s Pogba provisionally suspended after testing positive for testosterone
Juventus’s France midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, Italy’s national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal said on Monday.
The test, performed after Juve’s 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug 20, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance.
“In acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba,” NADO Italia said in a statement.