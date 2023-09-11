While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

Biden speaks to China’s premier at G-20, says economic woes make Taiwan invasion less likely



President Joe Biden said on Sunday he held his highest-level talks with Chinese leadership in months, adding that Beijing’s economic wobbles would not lead it to invade Taiwan.

Mr Biden said he met Chinese President Xi Jinping’s No. 2, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, at the annual G-20 summit in New Delhi. The talks were the highest level meeting between the two powers in nearly 10 months since Mr Biden and Mr Xi spoke at last year’s G-20 in Indonesia.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who took over the country’s No. 2 post in March, attended the gathering of world leaders in place of Xi. The two leaders were not expected to hold talks at the G-20 but unscripted encounters at summits are common.

