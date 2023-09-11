While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

Biden speaks to China’s premier at G-20, says economic woes make Taiwan invasion less likely
President Joe Biden said on Sunday he held his highest-level talks with Chinese leadership in months, adding that Beijing’s economic wobbles would not lead it to invade Taiwan.
Mr Biden said he met Chinese President Xi Jinping’s No. 2, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, at the annual G-20 summit in New Delhi. The talks were the highest level meeting between the two powers in nearly 10 months since Mr Biden and Mr Xi spoke at last year’s G-20 in Indonesia.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who took over the country’s No. 2 post in March, attended the gathering of world leaders in place of Xi. The two leaders were not expected to hold talks at the G-20 but unscripted encounters at summits are common.
US and Vietnam ink historic partnership in Biden visit, with eyes on China
US President Joe Biden on Sunday secured deals with Vietnam on semiconductors and minerals as the strategic Southeast Asian nation lifted Washington to Hanoi’s highest diplomatic status alongside China and Russia.
The US has been pushing for the upgrade for months as it sees the manufacturing dynamo as a key country in its strategy to secure global supply chains from China-related risks.
A half-century after a lengthy and brutal Cold War-era conflict, Biden arrived in Hanoi to a ceremony organised by the ruling Communist Party that included school children waving American flags and honour guards carrying bayoneted rifles.
US caver who became trapped 1,000 metres deep in Turkey is moved halfway to surface
Rescuers raced on Sunday to rescue an American caver who had become trapped more than 1,000 metres underground in southern Turkey, moving him halfway to the surface.
Mark Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration expedition in the Morca cave in Mersin province’s Taurus mountains when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres.
More than 150 rescuers from Turkey and other countries have been working for days to rescue him from the country’s third deepest cave.
Spain’s football chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicited kiss to a player on the women’s World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.
Rubiales announced his resignation in a statement.
A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso.
Wales have World Cup quarter-finals in sight after beating Fiji
Wales put aside a disappointing year of results to hang on and edge Fiji 32-26 in a thriller on Sunday to give themselves every chance of advancing to the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup.
It might have been their opening game in Pool C but the contest against the Fijians was seen as key to Wales’ hopes in the tournament in France offering them redemption after losing six of eight internationals in 2023, and breathing life into a beleaguered squad.
Victory was almost stolen at the end by the Pacific islanders who were seeking to fight back from an 18-point deficit and could have completed an unlikely comeback but they knocked on with the tryline at their mercy.