While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 10

US, India, Saudi, EU unveil rail, ports deal on G-20 sidelines

Global leaders announced a multinational rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

The pact comes at a critical time as US President Joe Biden seeks to counter China’s Belt and Road push on global infrastructure by pitching Washington as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries at the G-20 grouping.

Mr Biden said it was a “real big deal” that would bridge ports across two continents and lead to a “more stable, more prosperous and integrated Middle East.”

He said at an event announcing the pact that it would unlock “endless opportunities” for clean energy, clean electricity, and laying cable to connect communities.

