While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 10

British MPs inflict fresh blow on PM over Brexit documents as Speaker quits

British MPs voted Monday to demand Prime Minister Boris Johnson release confidential documents relating to Britain’s EU exit, during a final day of defiance before he suspends their session until just weeks before Brexit.

MPs voted by 311 to 302 for a motion by a rebel Conservative MP demanding the government publish all documents relating to Operation Yellowhammer, the effort to prepare for a “no deal” Brexit.

The House of Commons vote came after a stormy week in which lawmakers passed a law undermining Mr Johnson’s threat to leave the European Union on October 31 without having first agreed a deal with Brussels.

In yet another day of drama in Westminster, House of Commons speaker John Bercow announced he would be stepping down by October 31 at the latest.

North Korea willing to resume talks with US in late September

North Korea is willing to restart talks with the United States in late September over its nuclear programme, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Monday, following a protracted deadlock a failed summit in February.

In a statement carried by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, Vice North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Pyongyang was willing to have “comprehensive discussions” with the US in late September at a time and place agreed between both sides.

Mr Donald Trump was asked about the offer while speaking to reporters at the White House and said talks were always a good thing. “We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Trump says Afghanistan peace talks are dead as far as he is concerned

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Afghanistan’s Taleban leaders are off and that he was still considering a US troop draw-down in the country.

“They’re dead. They’re dead. As far as I’m concerned, they’re dead,” Mr Trump said of the talks.

Bringing US troops home from Afghanistan has been one of Mr Trump’s main foreign policy objectives, but the Republican president said: “We’d like to get out but we’ll get out at the right time.”

US states launch anti-trust probe of big tech, Google ads in focus

Attorneys general from 48 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have opened an anti-trust probe into big tech companies that focuses on Alphabet's Google, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton formally announced on Monday.

The states formally requested documents from Google on its advertising business.

Several of the attorneys general at the announcement in Washington described the investigation as "preliminary" but said they expected it would expand to cover other issues including data privacy.

Germany, Netherlands win as Croatia drops points

Germany flirted with defeat for a second straight European Championship qualifier before Marcel Halstenberg’s first international goal lifted the team to a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on Monday.

Coming off a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands, Germany’s recovery was unconvincing, helped by Northern Ireland wasting good chances.

Belgium made qualifying seem a pushover by beating Scotland 4-0 to keep a perfect winning record, but other favorites faltered. Croatia and Poland both dropped points but remained top of their increasingly competitive groups.

