While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 1

US, Chinese military officials met in Fiji in rare engagement

US and Chinese military officials met at a defence chiefs conference in Fiji last month, in a rare direct engagement between the armed forces of the two superpowers.

Admiral John Aquilino, who leads the US Indo-Pacific Command, held a meeting with a senior Chinese official at the event held Aug 14-16, the Pentagon said.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters in Beijing on Thursday that General Xu Qiling, deputy joint chief of staff of the People’s Liberation Army, met US representatives there.

Neither side gave further details on the discussions.

