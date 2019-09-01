While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 1

Tens of thousands take to streets to protest Johnson's Brexit plans

Tens of thousands of people gathered on the streets outside the British prime minister’s home and across Britain on Saturday in hastily planned protests against what they called the government’s anti-democratic decision to cut short parliamentary debate and push through Brexit.

They chanted in defence of migrants and waved European Union flags, but their enthusiasm for staying in the bloc took a back seat on Saturday to anger at what many saw as a blossoming, and more urgent, threat: a willingness by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stretch or outright disobey the Constitution in service of Brexit.

“If you shut down Parliament, we shut down the streets!” demonstrators shouted in unison as they swarmed black cabs and double-decker buses at Trafalgar Square in central London.

After they succeeded in stopping traffic, they pulled out takeout salads and bags of carrots and picnicked in front of the honking cars.

READ MORE HERE

Israel orders more forces to border region as Hezbollah says commanders ready

Hezbollah said on Saturday its field commanders were ready to respond to an attack a week ago that the Lebanese group blamed on Israeli drones, after Israel's military ordered extra forces to deploy near the border.

Tensions have heightened between the Iran-backed Lebanese movement and its old enemy Israel - who fought a month-long war with each other in 2006 - since two drones crashed in the southern suburbs of Beirut which are dominated by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that all options were open to counter Israeli drones violating Lebanon's sovereignty.

READ MORE HERE

The mysterious vaping illness that's 'becoming an epidemic'

Dr Melodi Pirzada, chief pediatric pulmonologist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York, is one of the many physicians across the country treating patients - now totalling more than 215 - with mysterious and life-threatening, vaping-related illnesses this summer.

The outbreak is "becoming an epidemic," she said. "Something is very wrong."

Patients, mostly otherwise healthy and in their late teens and 20s, are showing up with severe shortness of breath, often after suffering for several days with vomiting, fever and fatigue.

READ MORE HERE

Liverpool stay top with club record-breaking win at Burnley

Premier League leaders Liverpool set a new club record of 13 straight top flight wins with a 3-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday, maintaining their two-point advantage over champions Manchester City.

After Burnley started brightly, with forward Chris Wood forcing an early save out of Adrian, Liverpool got ahead in the 33rd minute, albeit in fortunate fashion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's attempted cross from deep on the right hit the back of Wood and looped over Burnley keeper Nick Pope into the far corner.

READ MORE HERE

Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral. The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown.

Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

READ MORE HERE