While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 9

US to send military ships, aircraft closer to Israel
The United States will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, with Washington believing Hamas’ latest attack may have been motivated to disrupt a potential normalising of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties.
Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides. The spiraling violence threatens to start a major new war in the Middle East.
Austin also added that the United States will provide munitions to Israel, and that its security assistance will begin moving on Sunday. The Pentagon will be adding fighter jets to the region as well, he said.
Two Israeli tourists, local guide shot dead by Egypt policeman
An Egyptian policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide Sunday, local media and Israeli authorities said, as war raged for a second day between Israel and Palestinian militants.
Israel’s National Security Council later said its citizens should consider not travelling abroad particularly in the Middle East “on the backdrop of the attack in Egypt.”
It said visitors already in Egypt should leave “as soon as possible.”
Hesse, Bavaria votes highlight discontent with Scholz’s government: Exit polls
Germany’s opposition conservatives were on track to win state elections in Hesse and Bavaria on Sunday, according to exit polls by state broadcaster ARD, highlighting discontent with the Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left federal government.
In Hesse, the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) looked set to take 35.5 per cent of the vote compared to 16 per cent for Scholz’s Social Democrats, dealing a personal blow to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser who ran as the SPD’s lead candidate in the state.
In Bavaria, CDU’s sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) looked set to take 37 per cent of the vote - its worst result since 1950 albeit likely enough to continue its coalition with the populist Free Voters on 14 per cent. The SPD, which is traditionally weak in Bavaria, trailed with 8.5 per cent of the vote.
Substitute Martinelli fires Arsenal to late win over champions Man City
Substitute Gabriel Martinelli fired a last-gasp winner to earn Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, a result that moved Mikel Arteta’s side level on points with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League.
Arsenal came into the match having not beaten City in the league since 2015, a run of 15 games -- their longest winless streak against a single opponent in league history.
Ending such a barren run looked unlikely as City had the better of the chances in the first half, with Arsenal’s Declan Rice clearing off the line to keep the champions at bay.
Verstappen adds race win to his Qatar title weekend
Max Verstappen took his first win as a triple Formula One world champion on Sunday after dominating a Qatar Grand Prix peppered with pitstops and penalties for a rash of track limit violations.
The victory from pole position under the Lusail floodlights was a 14th in 17 races, and career 49th, for the 26-year-old Red Bull driver who clinched his third successive title in a Saturday sprint.
Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, winner of that 19-lap sprint, finished second with McLaren team mate Lando Norris third in what became a three-stop race after Pirelli warned of the risk of blowouts.