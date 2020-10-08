While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 8

Trump returns to Oval Office as doctor says he's free of Covid-19 symptoms

President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday for briefings, despite remaining under treatment for Covid-19 and potentially contagious.

Trump’s doctor said earlier that he had not experienced any symptoms of the disease in 24 hours. He was discharged from the hospital after three days of treatment on Monday.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 isolate themselves for at least 10 days after their symptoms first appear. But Trump has been agitating since Tuesday to return to the Oval Office, over the objections of some of his staff.

A White House spokesman, Brian Morgenstern, said that while in the Oval Office, Trump was briefed on stimulus talks and the latest hurricane to threaten US shores.

Alleged ISIS militants known as 'Beatles' headed to US to face charges

Two alleged Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants known as the "Beatles" will arrive in the United States on Wednesday to face trial on US criminal charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria, the US Department of Justice said.

The alleged militants, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, have been under US military guard in Iraq for the last year and are now in FBI custody.

The two grew up in Britain and were British citizens, but the British government withdrew their citizenship. They are suspected of membership in a four-strong ISIS cell known as the Beatles because of their British accents.

Malaysia to stop funding national carrier if lessor talks fail: Letter

The parent of Malaysia Airlines has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop funding the group and force it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors are unsuccessful, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The warning from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the holding company for the state carrier, raises the stakes in negotiations for a financial shake-up known as "Plan A" and sets out an alternative plan to divert funds to a sister airline unit called Firefly.

"In the event Plan A fails, shareholder (Khazanah) will cease funding for MAG and will trigger winding down/liquidation process for MAG," according to the document, the contents of which were confirmed by six people familiar with the matter.

Olivier Giroud becomes France's second top scorer in Ukraine friendly rout

Olivier Giroud became France's second top scorer when he netted a double to take his international tally to 42 goals as the world champions crushed an injury and Covid-19-ravaged Ukraine 7-1 in a friendly in a near-empty Stade de France on Wednesday.

Giroud, who celebrated winning his 100th cap, found the back of the net twice in the second half to move within nine goals of Thierry Henry's French scoring record.

The Chelsea striker leapfrogged Michel Platini, who scored 41 goals from 72 games between 1976-87.

Jurassic World sequel production suspended after positive Covid-19 tests

Production of Jurassic World: Dominion from Universal Pictures has been suspended for two weeks after a few people on the set tested positive for Covid-19, director Colin Trevorrow said on Wednesday.

"All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks," Trevorrow wrote on Twitter.

Filming on the dinosaur adventure movie resumed in England in July under stringent protocols for the cast and crew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

