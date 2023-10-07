While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 7

US readies new Ukraine arms package

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new weapons package for Ukraine next week as the Pentagon continues to use up funds discovered due to a multi-billion dollar accounting error, US officials said.

Those funds have allowed the Biden administration to send Kyiv arms, supplies and munitions despite the exclusion of new Ukraine aid from a stopgap spending Bill passed by the House of Representatives last weekend to prevent a government shutdown.

Mr Biden has been asking Congress to approve another US$24 billion (S$32 billion) related to Ukraine, which the country’s supporters - Republicans as well as Democrats - had hoped could become law as part of a spending Bill. The request is still pending.

But the Pentagon still has about US$5.4 billion of congressionally granted presidential drawdown authority (PDA), after the Pentagon found in June it had overestimated the value of arms shipped to Ukraine by US$6.2 billion due to an accounting error.

