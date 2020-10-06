While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 6

Trump to leave hospital on Monday after Covid-19 treatment; doctors say he 'may not be out of the woods yet'

US President Donald Trump will be discharged from the hospital on Monday (Oct 5) evening after being treated there for Covid-19 over the weekend, although he is not yet out of the woods, said his doctors.

“He’s back,” said the president’s physician Sean Conley at a press briefing on Monday, soon after Mr Trump announced his imminent discharge on Twitter.

“Though he might not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care,” said Dr Conley.

China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules

China said at a World Trade Organisation meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the body's rules, a trade official said.

The Trump administration has ordered download blocks on the two mobile apps and ordered ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its operations to a US company, citing national security concerns. However, US judges have questioned the government's case.

A representative for China said at the closed-door meeting on Friday that the measures "are clearly inconsistent with WTO rules, restrict cross-border trading services and violate the basic principles and objectives of the multilateral trading system," a trade official familiar with the matter, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Ireland to resist lockdown, tighten Covid-19 restrictions: Reports

Ireland’s government is set to reject a surprise recommendation by its health chiefs to go into lockdown and will instead propose a tightening of current Covid-19 restrictions, two government sources said on Monday (Oct 5).

The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap to the highest level of coronavirus curbs, Level 5, late on Sunday, having told the government as recently as Thursday the current Level 2 status for most of the country was appropriate.

The cabinet will instead meet at 1630 GMT to discuss moving the whole country to Level 3, the sources familiar with the proposal told Reuters after a two-hour meeting between senior ministers and the health chiefs.

UK PM Boris Johnson plays down technical failure of Covid-19 testing data system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought on Monday (Oct 5) to play down a failure in England's Covid-19 testing data system that delayed 15,841 results, saying the much higher updated figures were more in line with forecasts of the outbreak's spread.

But the glitch is likely to cast further doubt over Johnson's handling of the coronavirus pandemic: his Conservative government's response has been cast by political opponents as slow, poorly organised and confusing.

On Sunday, authorities reported a jump in daily Covid-19 cases to a record 22,961, after saying a technical issue had meant that thousands of test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers.

Football: Manchester United land Porto defender Telles

Manchester United responded to their defensive woes by signing Brazil left-back Alex Telles from Porto for a reported initial fee of 13.5 million (S$20.14 million) on Monday (Oct 5).

Telles agreed a four-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year, just 24 hours after United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham.

The 27-year-old is set to replace Luke Shaw at left-back as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to plug the holes in his leaky defence.

