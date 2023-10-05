While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5

Scalise, Jordan bid to fill top job in leaderless US House

The race to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took shape on Wednesday as Steve Scalise, the chamber’s No.2 Republican, and Jim Jordan, a leading antagonist of Democratic President Joe Biden, said they would seek the post.

The two lawmakers could be joined by several other candidates in what could be a lengthy and likely messy battle to fill the post in the House where Republicans hold a majority.

Republican lawmakers emerging from a private meeting mainly named the two as leading candidates.

Tuesday’s historic removal of Mr McCarthy, driven by a rebellious faction of Republicans, marked the first time the chamber has removed its leader from a position that is second in line to the president after the vice-president.

Biden worried Republican infighting could hurt Ukraine aid