While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 5

Scalise, Jordan bid to fill top job in leaderless US House
The race to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took shape on Wednesday as Steve Scalise, the chamber’s No.2 Republican, and Jim Jordan, a leading antagonist of Democratic President Joe Biden, said they would seek the post.
The two lawmakers could be joined by several other candidates in what could be a lengthy and likely messy battle to fill the post in the House where Republicans hold a majority.
Republican lawmakers emerging from a private meeting mainly named the two as leading candidates.
Tuesday’s historic removal of Mr McCarthy, driven by a rebellious faction of Republicans, marked the first time the chamber has removed its leader from a position that is second in line to the president after the vice-president.
Biden worried Republican infighting could hurt Ukraine aid
President Joe Biden expressed fears on Wednesday that US aid to Ukraine could be hurt by congressional chaos and said he will give a major speech soon to make the case for why it is necessary to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders.
Republican infighting in the House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted Biden to go from confidence that an agreement will be made on Ukraine aid to now expressing worries about funding his top foreign policy priority.
Asked if he was concerned that the United States would not be able to deliver the aid that it has promised to Ukraine because of the disarray on Capitol Hill, Mr Biden said: “It does worry me... but I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”
Relatives arrive in Italy after deadly Venice bus crash
Relatives of victims of a deadly bus crash in Italy began arriving in Venice from other European countries on Wednesday, looking to comfort injured loved ones or identify their dead.
Twenty-one people, including a toddler, were killed when the bus carrying tourists broke through a guardrail on an overpass on Tuesday evening and plunged to the ground, before bursting into flames.
A Croatian woman who had been honeymooning in Venice was among the dead, while her newlywed husband was hospitalised, media reports said.
Newcastle thrash PSG on Champions League homecoming
Newcastle enjoyed a dream return to the Champions League at St James’ Park as Paris Saint-Germain were humbled in a 4-1 victory for the Magpies on Wednesday.
Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe’s elite competition for 20 years a night to remember.
Eddie Howe’s men move to the top of what is considered the toughest Champions League group in this season’s draw.
Biles wins 20th world title as US women seal team gold
Simone Biles claimed her 20th world title as she led the United States to a seventh straight women’s team gold at the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp on Wednesday.
Biles returned from a two-year absence to help the United States extend their domination going back to 2011, in the absence of Russia, the last team to beat them in a major competition.
The Americans scored 167.729 points to take gold ahead of Brazil (165.530) with Olympic hosts France winning bronze (164.064).