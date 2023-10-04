While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 4

US House ousts McCarthy as Speaker in historic vote
The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his job, as infighting among his fellow Republicans plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.
The 216-to-210 vote marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader, with eight Republicans voting with 208 Democrats to remove Mr McCarthy.
No clear successor has emerged.
The rebellion was led by Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who accused the party leader of not doing enough to cut federal spending
At least 21 dead after bus falls from Venice overpass
At least 21 people died on Tuesday and 18 were injured after a bus carrying tourists to a campground crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire, city officials said.
The bus veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge. The cause of the accident was unclear.
Venice city councillor Renato Boraso said one line of enquiry was that the driver, a 40-year-old Italian who was among those killed, had been taken ill before the crash.
Canadian intelligence official tried for spying
A Canadian senior police intelligence officer accused of stealing highly classified materials pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial on Tuesday.
Cameron Ortis, 51, was the director-general of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s national intelligence coordination unit until his arrest in September 2020.
As such he had access to sensitive information concerning the powerful Five Eyes intelligence alliance between Canada and Australia, the United States, Britain and New Zealand.
San Francisco self-driving car involved in accident
A self-driving car operated by US company Cruise ran over a woman after she was first knocked in front of it by a hit-and-run driver in San Francisco, video showed.
The woman was taken to a hospital and police are investigating the crash.
“The initial impact was severe and launched the pedestrian directly in front of the AV,” Cruise spokeswoman Hannah Lindow told AFP, the description conforming to video captured by car cameras. “The AV then braked aggressively to minimise the impact.”
Teen in coma after Iran metro assault, says rights group
An Iranian girl aged 16 has been left in a coma and is being treated in hospital under heavy security after an assault on the Teheran subway, a rights group said on Tuesday.
The Kurdish-focused rights group Hengaw said the teenager, named as Armita Garawand, had been badly injured in a run-in on the Teheran metro with female morality police officers.
This has already been denied by the Iranian authorities who say that the girl “fainted” due to low blood pressure and that there was no involvement of the security forces.