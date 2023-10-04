While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 4

US House ousts McCarthy as Speaker in historic vote

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his job, as infighting among his fellow Republicans plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.

The 216-to-210 vote marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader, with eight Republicans voting with 208 Democrats to remove Mr McCarthy.

No clear successor has emerged.

The rebellion was led by Representative Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and McCarthy antagonist who accused the party leader of not doing enough to cut federal spending

