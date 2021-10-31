While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 31

G-20 leaders struggling to toughen climate goals, draft shows

The heads of the world’s 20 biggest economies kicked off two days of talks on Saturday where they were set to acknowledge the existential threat of climate change, but stop short of radical new commitments to tame global warming.

A draft communique seen by Reuters shows major countries are only likely to slightly toughen previous pledges on climate action, while failing to set tough new targets that activists say are vital to prevent environmental catastrophe.

However, more progress was made on other fronts, with the leaders endorsing a minimum tax agreement that all countries can collect from corporations from 2023 – a landmark deal aimed at stopping big business from parking profits in tax havens.

Leaders were also expected to back plans to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world’s population against Covid-19 by mid-2022 and create a task force to fight future pandemics.

Acclaim for Greta Thunberg as COP26 protesters rally in Glasgow

Hundreds of activists rallied in Glasgow on Saturday to urge world leaders to act on climate change, in the biggest protests yet in the Scottish city ahead of the crucial COP26 summit.

Joining them was Swedish teen green icon Greta Thunberg, who arrived by train from London and was ushered from the platform and into the host city by a large police escort.

"Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome," tweeted the 18-year-old, who on Friday had attended a small London protest against global banks, accusing them of destabilising the planet and putting many people's lives at risk.

No quarantine for unvaccinated young foreign travellers

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday (Oct 30) that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 travelling to the United States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order clarifying that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon arrival in the US.

A CDC order issued on Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travellers that their children would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.

Football: Man United bounce back, Chelsea extend lead

Manchester United bounced back with a 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday as Chelsea took advantage of stumbles by Liverpool and Manchester City to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points.

Liverpool blew at 2-0 lead at Anfield as Brighton battled back to earn a deserved 2-2 draw.

City are now five points off the top after Pep Guardiola's 10 men were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was 'one in a trillion': TMZ

US actor Alec Baldwin said the shocking death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when he fired a prop gun on set, was a "one in a trillion episode," footage aired by TMZ showed on Saturday.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria spoke to reporters who intercepted them in Manchester, Vermont on Saturday, in his first on-camera comments since Hutchins died after the shooting on the set of the 19th-century Western "Rust" on Oct 21.

"She was my family," he told the reporters in the footage. "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode."

